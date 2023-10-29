Interest in online tuition in S’pore stays high after pandemic

SINGAPORE - Every day, Primary 4 pupil Rheyaa Chelsea Mogan comes home from school and continues mathematics “lessons” on Koobits, an online learning platform on her computer.

“Sometimes, the answers are not clear to me, but the teachers in the video are able to explain it clearly. If I still do not get it, I can go back and watch it again as I try to figure it out,” said Reuben, adding that he enjoys watching the videos online before science topics are taught in school as it allows him to answer questions more confidently in class.

The Sunday Times spoke to five such companies, which said enrolment for their online learning programmes had at least doubled during the first two years of the pandemic.Their subscription fees range from as low as $288 a year to $268 a month. Most have online exercises that are auto-marked to provide instant feedback. Some feature interactive teaching videos and live lessons with tutors.

Some e-learning platforms like Geniebook go a step further by using artificial intelligence to customise students' learning. He said: "The pandemic has given all of us, including students, the opportunity to get savvier with tech. The way we learn looks set to change fundamentally."At Overmugged, students can opt to attend lessons in person at the enrichment centre's location, or virtually through Zoom.

Primary and secondary school students would be familiar with the Singapore Student Learning Space, an online platform developed by MOE that schools relied on during the pandemic. Mr Chandramogan Gunasekaran with his children Reuben Dhylan Mogan (left) and Rheyaa Chelsea Mogan.

