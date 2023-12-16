Intensive Discussions Between US and Israel on Timing of Transition in Gaza Conflict

Smoke rises inside northern Gaza Strip following an airstrike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. President Joe Biden's national security adviser saying such timing was now the subject of 'intensive discussion' between the allies. Mr Biden said at the start of the week that Israel risked losing international support because of 'indiscriminate' air strikes killing Palestinian civilians.

Mr Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, visited Israel on Dec 14 and Dec 15, and US officials briefed journalists that he was carrying a message to Israel to scale down the broad military campaign and transition to more narrowly targeted operations against Hamas leaders. The New York Times quoted four US officials as saying Mr Biden wanted that to happen in around three weeks. But speaking to reporters, Mr Sullivan avoided a direct answer about the timing. 'There will be a transition to another phase of this war, one that is focused in more precise ways on targeting the leadership and on intelligence-driven operations,' he sai





straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Calls for Independent Verification of Israel's Claim of Hamas Base Under Gaza's Largest HospitalCalls for independent verification of Israel’s claim of Hamas base under Gaza’s largest hospital, amid rising civilian deaths

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Hamas and Israel Agree to Four-Day Truce in GazaHamas and Israel's government have agreed to stop fighting in Gaza for four days, marking the first break in the ongoing war. The truce comes after negotiations mediated by Qatar, with the involvement of the United States.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Ceasefire agreed between Israel and Hamas in GazaIsrael and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza for at least four days, to let in aid and release at least 50 hostages captured by militants in exchange for at least 150 Palestinians jailed in Israel. The following is a timeline of the war between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist movement which controls the Gaza Strip.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war in Gaza to pause with release of hostagesA pause in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza will start on Friday morning (Nov 24) with the first hostages to be released hours later, mediator Qatar said, after nearly seven weeks of fighting.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Israel Announces Release of More Hostages in Gaza StripIsrael said Monday (Nov 27) that 11 more hostages released in the Gaza Strip had arrived safely, hours after the announcement that a truce between Israel and Hamas in Gaza will be extended by two days, opening the way for further releases.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Israel and Hamas Extend Ceasefire, Negotiations Continue for Hostage Release and Aid to GazaIsrael and Hamas have agreed to extend their ceasefire for a seventh day, with ongoing negotiations to further extend the truce in order to release more hostages and provide aid to Gaza.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »