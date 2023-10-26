Intel forecasts fourth-quarter revenue above expectations

Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company rose 5 per cent in trading after the closing bell.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest contract chipmaker, said earlier this month end-user demand for PCs and smartphones had started showing signs of stabilization, adding that inventory controls were"more healthy than we thought".

The decline in global PC shipments narrowed to 7 per cent in the third quarter after seeing double-digit percentage dips earlier this year, and the market is set to return to growth during the highly anticipated holiday season, analysts at research firm Canalys said. headtopics.com

The company forecast adjusted current-quarter revenue in the range of about $14.6 billion to $15.6 billion, compared with an estimate of $14.35 billion, according to LSEG data.

