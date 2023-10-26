Intel forecast beats expectation as manufacturing momentum builds

The company also has secured three customers for its chip contract manufacturing business, with Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger telling Reuters he expects to close a deal for a fourth customer before year's end.
PC sales and manufacturing contracts are increasing after a post-pandemic slump that pushed Intel's margins to their lowest in decade. While the company still faces a stiff challenge in its data center business from Nvidia , other challenges have seemed to ease.
The company forecast adjusted current-quarter revenue of about $14.6 billion to $15.6 billion, compared with an estimate of $14.35 billion according to LSEG data. Heavy manufacturing investments to support Gelsinger's turnaround plans have taken a toll on the company's gross margin, which shrank to the mid-30s in the second quarter from over 60 per cent in 2020. The adjusted gross margin came to 45.8 per cent in the third quarter, compared with estimates of 42.7 per cent according to LSEG data. headtopics.com
"We now have three committed customers on 18A, and we expect that we will successfully conclude at least one more this quarter," Gelsinger said. "The next two are very meaningful, not as large as the first one," Gelsinger added."But now we have engagements with essentially the who's who of foundry customers."
Intel reported adjusted profits of 41 cents per share in the third quarter, compared to an estimate of 22 cents according to LSEG data. Revenue fell 8 per cent to $14.2 billion.
