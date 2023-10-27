Intel beats expectations as margins rise, manufacturing momentum builds

While Intel remains under heavy competitive pressure from Nvidia in the data centre chip market, the easing PC slump and stabilisation of its server chip business helped raise gross margins faster than analysts had expected. The company's executives had warned that it could take well into next year for margins to rise significantly.

The company forecast adjusted current-quarter revenue of about US$14.6 billion to US$15.6 billion, compared with an estimate of US$14.35 billion according to LSEG data. Heavy manufacturing investments to support Gelsinger's turnaround plans have taken a toll on the company's gross margin, which shrank to the mid-30s in the second quarter from over 60 per cent in 2020. The adjusted gross margin came to 45.8 per cent in the third quarter, compared with estimates of 42.7 per cent according to LSEG data.

He declined to say how many chips Intel will manufacture for those companies, but said the first has pre-paid and is"a very significant customer". On a conference call with analysts, Gelsinger also said Intel is in talks with six new customers for its advanced packaging business. headtopics.com

Intel reported adjusted profits of 41 cents per share in the third quarter, compared to an estimate of 22 cents according to LSEG data. Revenue fell 8 per cent to US$14.2 billion.

