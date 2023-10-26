Intel beats expectations as margins rise, manufacturing momentum builds

While Intel remains under heavy competitive pressure from Nvidia in the data center chip market, the easing PC slump and stabilization of its server chip business helped raise gross margins faster than analysts had expected. The company's executives had warned that it could take well into next year for margins to rise significantly.

The company forecast adjusted current-quarter revenue of about $14.6 billion to $15.6 billion, compared with an estimate of $14.35 billion according to LSEG data. Heavy manufacturing investments to support Gelsinger's turnaround plans have taken a toll on the company's gross margin, which shrank to the mid-30s in the second quarter from over 60 per cent in 2020. The adjusted gross margin came to 45.8 per cent in the third quarter, compared with estimates of 42.7 per cent according to LSEG data.

"We now have three committed customers on 18A, and we expect that we will successfully conclude at least one more this quarter," Gelsinger said. "The next two are very meaningful, not as large as the first one," Gelsinger added in an interview."But now we have engagements with essentially the who's who of foundry customers." headtopics.com

"These wins are coups against TSMC," said Glenn O'Donnell, research director at Forrester, referring to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co , the world's largest chipmaker. Revenue in the client segment, which houses Intel's PC business, fell 3 per cent to $7.9 billion. Asked about potential PC chip competition from Nvidia, which Reuters this week reported is planning to enter the market as soon as 2025, Gelsinger said on the conference call that"we don't see these as potentially being all that significant overall.

