Inmate and accomplice found guilty of bribery charges in Singapore prison

The inmate, who was in jail for abusing his girlfriend's son to death, testified about how he kept records of Kobi Krishna Ayavoo asking him for money. Kobi Krishna Ayavoo, 56, was also found guilty of instigating his colleagues to access the prison system to view the inmate's information. Kobi had contested 10 charges, mostly of seeking bribes from the inmate named Chong Keng Chye, but was convicted of all of them.

The prosecution had argued that Kobi sought the bribes from Chong between September 2015 and March 2016. These were for reasons including paying for car loan instalments, house renovations, a birthday celebration and credit card bills. Chong was sentenced to 20 years' preventive detention in 2005 for abusing his girlfriend's son until the seven-year-old boy died. Chong was housed in Changi Prison's A1 cluster, a maximum-security prison for offenders who have been given lengthy sentences. Chong testified that Kobi had promised to help him get a transfer out of A1 in return for lending or giving Kobi the cash





