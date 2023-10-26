Injury doubts haunt Barcelona ahead of Saturday's Clasico against Real Madrid

Xavi had to call up eight academy players for their Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, as the Catalonian side grapple with injuries to eight key players, including Polish striker Robert Lewandowski.

Despite earlier reports suggesting that last year's LaLiga top scorer Lewandowski and midfielder Frenkie De Jong were ahead of schedule in their recovery, they are still in a race against time to be fit for El Clasico.

The club are hopeful that winger Raphinha will be ready for the match, in which Barca expect to have their first sell-out of the season as they are playing at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium while Camp Nou is under renovations. headtopics.com

"We won't force anyone. It's a match in which we need to be at 100 per cent," Xavi told a press conference on Wednesday. "We'll be at 100 per cent, but we have to rest and disconnect because there are players who are playing a lot of minutes, with a lot of work on their shoulders right now..."

Englishman Jude Bellingham, their top player this season with 11 goals in 12 games in all competitions since joining in the close season from Borussia Dortmund, was forced out of their Champions League win at Braga on Tuesday with a thigh pull. However, coach Carlo Ancelotti said he should be fit in time. headtopics.com

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »

Ukraine's Shakhtar support injured soldier treated in BarcelonaMADRID : Shakhtar Donetsk captain Taras Stepanenko and the Ukrainian side's goalkeeping coach visited an injured Ukrainian soldier recovering at a Barcelona clinic ahead of their Champions League fixture in the northeastern Spanish city. Read more ⮕

Barcelona's Torres and Lopez on target in 2-1 win over Shakhtar DonetskFirst-half goals from Ferran Torres and Fermin Lopez helped Barcelona secure a 2-1 home win against Shakhtar Donetsk in their Champions League Group H tie on Wednesday night.The locals dominated from the start and opened the scoring in the 28th minute with a Torres volley from a rebound off the post. Read more ⮕

Vinicius Jr 'back to his best,' says Real Madrid boss AncelottiVinicius Jr has returned to his best form after the winger produced a fine performance to help Real Madrid claim a 2-1 Champions League win over Sporting Braga, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday. Read more ⮕

Explainer-Vietnam's real estate woes: how much worse can they get?HANOI : A rough year for Vietnam's real estate sector has seen developers miss interest payments on debt, amid a credit crunch spurred by ill-timed government measures, although spillover risk has been limited. Read more ⮕

Chinese asset managers apply to launch first commercial property-backed REITsSHANGHAI : The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges received the first applications from three asset managers seeking to launch publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) backed by commercial properties. Read more ⮕

All Blacks' 'Easy Company' ready to take on Boks bomb squad in finalRUEIL-MALMAISON, France : New Zealand have named their response to South Africa’s ‘bomb squad’ in Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final ‘Easy Company’ as the All Blacks take inspiration from the story of the 101st Airborne Division in World War II. Read more ⮕