Initiative to Restore Coral Reefs Using 3D-Printed Tiles

Off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, in just a small patch of the Arabian Gulf, unusual clay tiles line the seafloor. Marine biologist-turned-entrepreneur Vriko Yu and coral ecologist David Baker founded Archireef in Hong Kong in 2020 to restore coral reefs at risk of being wiped out. They use 3D-printed terracotta clay tiles that are customised and installed on the seafloor to create a more hospitable environment for corals.





