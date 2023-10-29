Iniesta suffers mixed fortune as his Emirates’ struggle continues in UAE

Emirates, who have claimed just one victory in the league this season, conceded three goals; a brace by Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba separated by Erik's effort, in the first half against a 10-man Al Ain with Bander al-Ahbabi being sent off just 10 minutes into the game.

Shortly before the one-hour mark, though, the Spaniard scored from the spot with a low shot into the right corner. In the 73rd minute, however, the World Cup winner missed on a second penalty as his team walked away empty handed for the second game in a row.“Defeat,” the former Barcelona player posted on the social media platform X. “We have to learn from our mistakes and continue to be confident”.

“Now, let's get ready for the next game, on Friday at home,” he added, in reference to hosting bottom-team Hatta next week. Having collected just one point from the last three outings, Emirates are 12th in the standings with five points, just two points above relegation zone. headtopics.com

