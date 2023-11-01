Infosys asks some workers to return to office 10 days a month: source

Infosys, which declined to comment on the news, has intimated certain entry and mid-level staff via e-mail about the change that will take effect from Nov. 20."We are very clear that we want to remain flexible with our employees. Having said that, every quarter, every week we are seeing more and more employees back into the campus and we believe this will continue," Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said at a post-earning conference call on Oct. 12.

Last week, the company's co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy courted controversy by urging young Indians to work 70 hours a week for the development of the country. Larger rival Tata Consultancy Services has already asked workers to return to the office for five days a week.

Tech giants Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google have also told workers to work from office for at least a few days every week. We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENEWPAPER: Websites of all Singapore public hospitals, polyclinics, healthcare groups down on WednesdayThe websites of the major public hospitals, polyclinics and healthcare groups in Singapore could not be accessed on Wednesday morning after they crashed at about 11.30am. Users were unable to access the websites of the Singapore General Hospital, National University...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Air quality worsens in India's capital despite government effortsNEW DELHI: The air quality in India's capital worsened on Monday (Oct 30), with pollution levels rising to the highest this year, as low cool-season winds and more burning of stubble in neighbouring states combined to usher in

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Talismanic Rohit leads India's blemish-free campaign by exampleNEW DELHI : Virat Kohli remains the cynosure of all eyes wherever and whenever India plays but skipper Rohit Sharma has quietly grown into the team's undisputed talisman leading their blemish-free campaign in the home World Cup.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

THE STRAITS TIMES: India’s opposition accuses government of trying to hack lawmakers’ iPhonesThe lawmakers said they received notifications alerting them to the attempt. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: India needs to balance ties with Israel and Arab states regarding Gaza: AnalystsIndia has expressed strong solidarity with Israel, but may be expected by Arab countries to balance its position. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: India's opposition accuses government of trying to hack lawmakers' iPhonesNEW DELHI — Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (Oct 31) accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of trying to hack into senior opposition politicians' mobile phones, after they reported receiving warning messages from Apple.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕