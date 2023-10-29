Industrial landlords may have to lower rents as supply outweighs demand

With new supply outweighing demand in the industrial property sector, an expert said landlords, especially of new projects, might have to give in to lower rents to retain or attract new tenants.

Data from Huttons showed that another 2.2 million sqm of industrial space will be completed in 4Q 2023 and 2024. With increased supply coming in 2024 and an uncertain economic backdrop, CBRE said future rental growth will likely slow, particularly for segments that are seeing higher supply.

"Given the economic backdrop, the preference by occupiers is to temper expansionary activity and consolidate their real estate portfolio," CBRE said. Whilst industrial leasing enquiries have quietened in recent months, Cuhsmand and Wakefield remain"sanguine that leasing activities could pick up towards the end of this year alongside an improving manufacturing economy." headtopics.com