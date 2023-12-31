Indonesian Presidential Candidate Anies Baswedan Faces Tough Questions from Students

CNA follows the ex-Jakarta governor on a campaign trail as he canvasses for votes, relying on his experience as a former university chancellor to reach out to young people. Indonesian presidential candidate Anies Baswedan campaigning in Bengkulu on Dec 6, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Danang Wisanggeni)The name of the dialogue session was Desak Anies, which means Challenge Anies.

And living up to the name, students at Hazairin University in the Bengkulu province on the island of Sumatra held back no punches as they challenged Indonesia’s presidential candidate Anies Baswedan with hard-hitting questions, sometimes even peppering him with follow-up queries. Chief among the issues raised was his stance on Indonesia’s planned new capital Nusantara, which is a signature policy of outgoing President Joko Widodo and one that Mr Anies has voiced his disapproval of, in contrast with the positions taken by his two other presidential rivals. Students also grilled Mr Anies on poverty and corruption in Indonesi





