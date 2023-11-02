Indonesian man fatally stabs friend who kicked him out of WhatsApp group

In the midst of the fight, Toto took out a knife that he carried with him and stabbed Adrian several times, leading to his death. , said Bandung Police Chief Commissioner Pol. Kusworo Wibowo in a press conference on Tuesday (Oct 31).suffered stab wounds to his arm, hand and left chest which pierced his heart"Based on the results of the crime scene, information was obtained from the suspect whom we were able to arrest on the same day at 23.00 Western Indonesian Time (WIB)," he said.

Toto has been charged a 15-year prison sentence under Article 351 and Article 338 of the Criminal Code for murder, according to Kusworo.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THE STRAITS TIMES: Jokowi’s influence looms large as Indonesian presidential election draws nearBut concerns have been raised about alleged attempts by Mr Widodo to interfere in elections. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕

THE STRAITS TIMES: Indonesian police nab suspected terrorists plotting to disrupt February 2024 electionsThe suspects allegedly said democratic elections were immoral. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Indonesian president breaks ground for airport in planned $44b capitalThe 347ha airport is expected to be fully operational by December 2024. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Indonesian court jails pharma CEO, 3 others over deadly cough syrupThey were accused of not testing ingredients from their suppliers thoroughly enough. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Owner charged with negligence over Indonesian glass bridge that shattered, killing touristLocal police found that he also owns two other glass bridges, which have since been closed. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Indonesian court jails CEO, 3 others, over deadly cough syrupJAKARTA — An Indonesian court sentenced to jail on Wednesday (Nov 1) the chief executive and three other officials of a company whose cough syrup has been linked to the death of more than 200 children, for violating drug safety laws, the company's lawyer said.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕