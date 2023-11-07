Indonesian Judges Reprimanded for Violating Ethics Code in Presidential Election Ruling

An Indonesian judicial ethics panel reprimanded six Constitutional Court judges for violating an ethics code in a ruling that allowed President Joko Widodo's son to run as a vice presidential candidate. The panel found that the judges had violated the constitutional judges' ethical behaviour code. Complaints against three other judges, including the Chief Justice who is the president's brother-in-law, are also being addressed.

