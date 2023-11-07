Indonesian Chief Justice found guilty of ethics violation

The Indonesian constitutional court's ethics panel has found Chief Justice Anwar Usman guilty of an ethics violation over a controversial ruling that allowed President Joko Widodo's son to join the race as Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto's running mate. The panel ordered Mr Anwar to step down as the court's top judge but allowed him to remain as one of its nine judges.

This ruling is seen as a setback to Indonesia's democratic reforms and a blow to Mr Widodo's reputation as a reform-minded leader

