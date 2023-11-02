Indonesia sets emission target for G-7 funding, lays out investment map

Indonesia’s comprehensive investment and policy plan (CIPP) for the partnership was made public to lay out a path for the South-East Asian country to secure US$20 billion (S$27.4 billion) in funding under the programme.

The CIPP released on Wednesday does not include so-called captive power plants, off-grid systems developed and managed by industries for their use. The coal-fired power plants operated by industries are being excluded from the plan because authorities need more time to work out how to protect the nickel smelting sector, an official involved with the programme said earlier.

Without this plan, Indonesia’s greenhouse gas emissions from on-grid power generation are expected to reach more than 350 million tonnes in 2030.While the plan is aimed at securing US$20 billion in G7 funding, with US$10 billion of public funding pledged and US$10 billion due from private lenders, the Secretariat said in its plan it had identified more than 400 priority projects that would require at least US$67.4 billion of investment.

Indonesia’s JETP office would match projects with appropriate financing terms and structures, based on priorities, it said. South Africa secured the inaugural JETP deal with a US$8.5 billion financing pledge but the plan has drawn criticism from trade unions worried about job losses in its coal belt.

