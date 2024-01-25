Indonesia's presidential candidates' plans to tackle corruption ineffective, say activists

Indonesia’s presidential candidates have outlined their plans to tackle corruption, but activists and analysts say these campaign trail promises ahead of the Feb 14 polls are ineffective in rooting out deep-seated graft. The three presidential candidates – former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto and former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo – proposed their ideas on Jan 17 at an event hosted by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).

These ranged from raising the salaries of public officials, to revising laws to restore the KPK’s powers, to adopting digitalisation for financial transactions. But analysts pointed out that the candidates failed to address political corruption, which they say is endemic in Indonesia. Transparency International Indonesia researcher Alvin Nicola said political corruption, especially relating to how political parties are governed and financed, is the biggest issue that remains unresolve





The Straits Times » / 🏆 8. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.