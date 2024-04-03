Indonesia's President-elect Seeks Deeper Cooperation with Japan

Indonesia's President-elect Prabowo Subianto expressed his desire for deeper security and economic cooperation with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a meeting in Tokyo. This comes just days after Prabowo visited China and expressed his commitment to strengthening their cooperative relationship. Both Japan and China are vying for influence in the South China Sea region, which is contested by several Southeast Asian nations.

Prabowo is set to be sworn in as Indonesia's president in October

