Indonesia Installs Thermal Body Scanners at International Entry Points

Indonesia has installed thermal body scanners at international entry points to screen arriving travellers for Covid-19. The Health Ministry has urged Indonesians to postpone travel to areas with a spike in cases, complete their vaccination, wear masks, wash hands, and stay home if sick.





Japan Installs Smart Trash Cans to Manage Increasing GarbageJapan has installed smart trash cans in tourist hotspots to manage the increasing amount of garbage. The trash cans, called SmaGO, use solar panels to sense when they are full and compress the garbage. They are also connected to a smartphone app that alerts workers when they need to be emptied.

Singaporean student installs spy cams in female-only toiletsA Singaporean student residing at the National University of Singapore's residential College of Alice and Peter Tan installed motion-activated spy cameras in the female-only toilets to record unsuspecting women as they showered. The 27-year-old student pleaded guilty to possessing voyeuristic recordings and criminal trespass.

The Importance of Manscaping and Body Grooming for Men15 best men's grooming products in Singapore including trimmers, shaving cream BlackFriday2023 Why not invest in a head-to-toe men's grooming products to keep every inch of your body clean and refreshed?

Indonesia and US elevate relationship to Comprehensive Strategic PartnershipIndonesia and the United States have elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, following a bilateral meeting between President Joe Biden and his Indonesian counterpart, Mr Joko Widodo. The elevation marks a new level in a relationship that has at times been touchy, with concerns among some US senators over labour rights and environmental standards in Indonesia.

Singapore and Indonesia Launch Cross-Border QR Code Payment LinkageSingapore and Indonesia have announced the launch of a cross-border QR code payment linkage, allowing customers to make retail payments by scanning QR codes. Additionally, Singapore's PayNow and Malaysia's DuitNow have launched a real-time payment systems linkage.

Khidmat pembayaran rentas sempadan menghubungkan Singapura, Indonesia dan MalaysiaSingapura dan Indonesia telah melancarkan pautan pembayaran rentas sempadan menerusi kod QR manakala pengguna PayNow Singapura dan DuitNow Malaysia kini boleh membuat pemindahan dana secara langsung.

