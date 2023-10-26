Indonesia export plan to upset Freeport's mined copper benchmark

As one of the world's largest copper miners, producing two million metric tons annually, treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) Freeport agrees with Chinese smelters has for years been used as a basis for contracts worldwide.

Other than Freeport's TC/RCs, the numbers negotiated by other major copper miners could be used in industry contracts, but this split will cause unprecedented opposition from Chinese smelters that consume nearly half of global copper concentrate supplies.

To comply with Indonesia's push to process concentrate locally into metal, Freeport is building the Manyar smelter which is due to be completed by May next year. "If Freeport is going to sell Grasberg's material for only five months next year, they should not be seen as a benchmark," a source at a major mining company said. headtopics.com

"It is not easy to determine the amount of Grasberg that is available for export beyond May 2024. The amount will reduce gradually as the new smelter ramps up," said Javier Targetta, senior vice president for Freeport's copper concentrates marketing and sales.

Manyar is expected to treat up to two million tons of concentrates annually. It may take up to six months to reach capacity. Freeport is negotiating with Indonesia for its export license to sell concentrate from Grasberg from May 2024, five sources with knowledge said. headtopics.com

