Indonesia conducts first commercial flight using palm oil-blended jet fuel

Operated by flag carrier Garuda Indonesia, the Boeing 737-800NG aircraft carried more than 100 passengers from the capital Jakarta to Surakarta city, about 550km away, Garuda Indonesia chief executive Irfan Setiaputra said.

Garuda conducted several tests, including a flight test on the new fuel earlier in October and an engine ground test in August. Pertamina has said the palm-based fuel emits less atmosphere warming greenhouse gases compared with fossil fuels, and palm oil producing countries have called for the edible oil to be included in feedstock for the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). headtopics.com

Meanwhile, Mr Harris Yahya, a director at the Energy Ministry, said the use of biofuel would lower the greenhouse effect. Experts say the industry will need 450 billion litres of SAF a year by 2050, if the fuel is to account for around 65 per cent of the mitigation needed to achieve net-zero targets.

