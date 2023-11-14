Indonesia and US elevate relationship to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Indonesia and the United States have elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, following a bilateral meeting between President Joe Biden and his Indonesian counterpart, Mr Joko Widodo. The elevation marks a new level in a relationship that has at times been touchy, with concerns among some US senators over labour rights and environmental standards in Indonesia.

They pledged cooperation across a range of areas, including diversification of supply chains, development of Indonesia’s semiconductor industry, and cooperation on defence – which will see more frequent meetings between senior defence officials on both sides. “This will mark a new era… across the board, affecting everything,” President Biden said at the outset of their meeting. “It includes enhancing security cooperation, particularly maritime security

