Indo-Pacific Region Faces Demographic and Climate Change Challenges

While the economic dynamism in the Indo-Pacific is encouraging, the region will need to grapple with the twin challenges of demography and climate change, delegates heard at a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“For the last few decades, this region has accounted for half the global GDP growth, half the manufacturing growth, half the growth in trade, and almost half of all research and development spending, as well as half of foreign direct investment,” said Mr Michael Froman, president of the American think-tank Council of Foreign Relations, during the discussion on Jan 17, drawing attention to the significant role that the region plays globally.Many countries in the region face demographic challenges. While the region accounts for half the growth in working-age adults, many Indo-Pacific countries, including Japan and China, have ageing populations, Mr Froman sai





