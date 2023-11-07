Indian Team Helps Farmers Turn Excess Produce into Valuable Products

To lift small-holder farmers out of poverty, a team from India provides them with cheap solar-powered dryers and food-processing equipment to convert excess produce into valuable products. This initiative targets women in particular, as they make up a significant portion of the agricultural workforce in India. By converting unsold produce into breakfast cereal, ketchup, and other products, around 100,000 farmers have seen an increase in their profits.

S4S Technologies was awarded the Earthshot Prize in the Build A Waste-Free World category for their efforts

