Indian Team Helps Farmers Turn Excess Produce into Valuable Products

straits_times1 min.

To lift small-holder farmers out of poverty, a team from India gives them cheap solar-powered dryers and food-processing equipment to turn excess produce into valuable products – a lifeline to an additional source of income. S4S Technologies targets women in particular, as the agricultural sector employs 80 per cent of all economically active women in India. Most of them live in poverty, earning less than US$2.50 (S$3.40) a day. About 30 per cent of agricultural produce in India is wasted due to bumper harvests and price fluctuations. By converting unsold produce into breakfast cereal, ketchup and other products, some 100,000 farmers have recorded a 10 per cent to 15 per cent increase in their profits since 2020. For its efforts, S4S was awarded the Earthshot Prize on Tuesday evening at a ceremony held at Mediacorp Theatre in Singapore. The prize, launched in 2020 by Prince William’s Royal Foundation charity, funds innovative solutions to global environmental challenges.S4S Technologies won in the Build A Waste-Free World category

