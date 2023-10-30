Indian school for wrestling helps women chase life and glory

Run by a husband and wife convinced that sport can fuel aspirations and build confidence, the Altius wrestling school in the village of Sisai in Haryana state, about three hours' drive from the Indian capital, aims to change perceptions.

Sharma, 50, is a serving police officer, and her stark comments indict rural society in a country where poverty, tradition and conservative attitudes hinder women's rights. Her husband manages day-to-day affairs at the academy which provides a safe space where students, aged between eight and 22, build a strong sense of sisterhood, honing the skills and resilience needed to succeed in wrestling and later life.

They use a stone grinder to make a groundnut paste that is mixed with milk and strained through muslin for a"protein drink". Indian women won three bronze medals at the recent Asian Games in China, and last year a former Altius student won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in Britain. headtopics.com

Women are changing conservative attitudes by winning medals and proving they can be world-class athletes, she said.

