Indian authorities crack down on gold smuggling syndicates

The authorities in India are on the lookout for travellers acting as “gold mules” who smuggle gold jewellery into the country. Syndicates are targeting travellers at various airports in the Gulf and Asia, including Malaysia and Singapore. In September 2023, 113 passengers on a flight from Muscat were arrested for smuggling gold and electronic goods.





Allegations of Indian citizen seeking assassination of Sikh separatist strain US-India tiesThe allegations in an indictment unsealed in New York on Nov 29 that an Indian citizen sought to arrange the assassination of a prominent Sikh separatist on United States soil. The Biden administration will seek to manage the fallout, analysts say, given the importance of the US-India relationship. The degree to which the overall US-India ties are impacted depends largely on the responsiveness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government over the issue.

Authorities in India on lookout for 'gold mules' amid spike in smugglingThe authorities in India, including Customs officials, are on the lookout for travellers acting as “gold mules”, who return home with jewellery they had agreed to carry for a fee. This comes in the wake of a spike in gold smuggling to the country, and amid reports of syndicates targeting travellers at various airports in jurisdictions in the Gulf, as well as in Asia, including Malaysia and Singapore, where gold is cheaper than in India.

Indian Workers Rescued from Collapsed Tunnel in UttarakhandIndian workers were safely rescued from a collapsed Himalayan road tunnel in Uttarakhand. They were greeted with cheers and flower garlands as they emerged from the tunnel on stretchers fitted with wheels. State officials welcomed them before they reunited with their families.

41 Indian Workers Trapped in Collapsed Tunnel Seen AliveForty-one Indian workers trapped in a collapsed road tunnel for 10 days were seen alive on camera Tuesday (Nov 21) for the first time, looking exhausted and anxious, as rescuers attempted to create new passageways to free them.

SEA Games Gold Medallist James Wong Shares Cancer Battle and Book ProjectMultiple SEA Games gold medallist James Wong recently shared about his courageous fight against cancer since the beginning of 2023 while embarking on an inspiring project to chronicle his remarkable sporting achievements in a forthcoming book. Diagnosed with stage two bile duct cancer in early February, Wong underwent an extensive 11-hour Whipple surgery at the end of that month and subsequently completed eight cycles of chemotherapy over seven months. The 54-year-old, who won 10 SEA Games gold medals between 1993 and 2011, draws upon his former national teammate Kenneth Khoo’s experience for his upcoming book. Khoo had previously written ex-national 100m record holder Shyam’s book ‘Running on Empty: The Story Behind 0.01s’, published in 2018. “I first thought of doing a book a few years ago after seeing other ex-athletes like U. K. Shyam and Joscelin Yeo write theirs, and I thought it would be a good way to share our stories to the younger generation

Singapore Wushu Exponent Zeanne Law Wins Gold at World ChampionshipsSingapore wushu exponent Zeanne Law, 18, wins the women’s taijiquan title at the World Wushu Championships in Texas, United States, becoming the subject of admiration.

