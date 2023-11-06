India's Redington Q2 profit drops 22% due to global slowdown

India's Redington reported a 22% decline in quarterly profit due to a global slowdown in demand and higher expenses. Despite expanding to more countries and tying up with more sales partners, the company's earnings dropped. Revenue from its consumer and commercial personal computers, print and supplies business also declined. The pandemic-led spurt in demand for consumer electronics has slowed, affecting the earnings of companies like Redington.

However, Qualcomm and Apple have indicated that the smartphone sales slump is starting to ease

