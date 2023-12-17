India's opposition alliance supports expelled lawmaker over cash-for-query scandal

India's new opposition alliance supports expelled lawmaker Mahua Moitra, who was removed from Parliament over a cash-for-query scandal. Moitra, a member of the Trinamool Congress, admitted to sharing her parliamentary log-in details but denied targeting businessman Gautam Adani at the behest of a Dubai-based businessman. She is accused of receiving cash and gifts from the businessman.





straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore Parliament Approves Legal Framework for President and Ministers to Hold International RolesParliament in Singapore has approved a legal framework allowing the President and ministers to hold roles in foreign and global organizations in their private capacities, if it is in the national interest.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Singapore Parliament Debates Amendments to ConstitutionOpportunities for Singapore’s President to participate in respected international institutions do not come by all the time, and should be welcomed as they give the country a voice in global conversations. Opposition MPs, however, warned that any time spent serving on foreign and international bodies, no matter the benefits to Singapore, will mean time away from national responsibilities. They also suggested that the changes were being pushed through Parliament too hastily.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Australia beats India to win ICC Cricket World CupAustralia defeats India in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup, with Travis Head's century leading the team to victory. Head's partnership with Marnus Labuschagne ended India's unbeaten streak at the tournament.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Allegations of Indian citizen seeking assassination of Sikh separatist strain US-India tiesThe allegations in an indictment unsealed in New York on Nov 29 that an Indian citizen sought to arrange the assassination of a prominent Sikh separatist on United States soil. The Biden administration will seek to manage the fallout, analysts say, given the importance of the US-India relationship. The degree to which the overall US-India ties are impacted depends largely on the responsiveness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government over the issue.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

India's Foreign Policy: Balancing Act with the USIndia's foreign policy is discussed in Washington as it wields more influence in a multipolar world. While India works with the US to counterbalance China, it acts in its own national interest and does not take sides in foreign conflicts. Recent examples show how India nuances its positions in areas where it has interests.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Riot in Little India: Officer's AccountA Certis officer recounts his experience during a riot in Little India, where a mob blamed a bus timekeeper for a man's death.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »