India's opposition accuses government of trying to hack lawmakers' iPhones

Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed concern at the lawmakers' statements and said the government has asked Apple to join its investigation into the matter. The company said it did not attribute the threat notifications to "any specific state-sponsored attacker".Detecting them "relies on threat intelligence signals that are often imperfect and incomplete", it said.

"It's possible that some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms, or that some attacks are not detected." Jairam Ramesh, spokesman for Gandhi's Congress party, called Apple's clarification a "long-winded non-denial" of a security breach.

In 2021, India was rocked by reports that the government had used Israeli-made Pegasus spyware to snoop on scores of journalists, activists and politicians, including Gandhi. The government has declined to reply to questions whether India or any of its state agencies had purchased Pegasus spyware for surveillance.

