India’s opposition accuses government of trying to hack lawmakers’ iPhones

Some of the lawmakers shared screenshots on social media of a notification quoting the iPhone manufacturer as saying: “Apple believes you are being targeted by state-sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID”.“But we (opposition) will not stop questioning you.”
Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed concern at the lawmakers’ statements and said the government has asked Apple to join its investigation into the matter. The company said it did not attribute the threat notifications to “any specific state-sponsored attacker”.Detecting them “relies on threat intelligence signals that are often imperfect and incomplete”, it said.
“It’s possible that some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms, or that some attacks are not detected.” Mr Jairam Ramesh, spokesman for Mr Gandhi’s Congress party, called Apple’s clarification a “long-winded non-denial” of a security breach.to snoop on scores of journalists, activists and politicians, including Mr Gandhi.
The government has declined to reply to questions whether India or any of its state agencies had purchased Pegasus spyware for surveillance. REUTERS
