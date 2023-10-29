India's Japanese love affair: A miso cocktail? I'll drink to that

India has fallen for miso, the Japanese fermented paste, putting it in sweet and savoury dishes, and even cocktails. Above, Umami Ugarte from Rick’s Bar at the Taj Mahal hotel in Delhi.As well as using miso in meals from other Asian cuisines, the New Delhi-based teacher amps up the flavour of her Indian dishes with the condiment, which is produced by fermenting soybeans with salt and koji — the fungus Aspergillus oryzae.

Introduced to Japan from China 1,300 years ago by Buddhist priests and adopted by the samurai as a part of their diet, miso is popular in China, Korea, Indonesia and, above all, Japan. The salt kills off the fungus, but the enzymes it previously created add complex layers of taste to the bean-grain base.

Also popular is the Miso Caliente cocktail at Mumbai’s Pan-Asian restobar Koko, an umami-rich blend of Scotch infused with red miso paste, honey and nori (seaweed). “Gut-friendly ingredients are increasingly popular. Miso brims with protein, vitamins and minerals and is also known for its probiotic properties, which has led to its surging popularity,” Mr Gulati says. headtopics.com

“Miso is great for adding depth of flavour to food. It can be used to enhance the umami taste in vegan recipes,” Mr Rana says. At the Andaz Delhi hotel, executive sous chef Souvick Mutsuddi is amplifying the flavour of his Indian and Mediterranean dishes with miso paste, which he says his guests “can’t get enough of”.

