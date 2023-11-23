HEAD TOPICS

India's Foreign Policy: Balancing Act with the US

  • 📰 STForeignDesk
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 24 sec. here
  • 12 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 48%
  • Publisher: 71%

India's foreign policy is discussed in Washington as it wields more influence in a multipolar world. While India works with the US to counterbalance China, it acts in its own national interest and does not take sides in foreign conflicts. Recent examples show how India nuances its positions in areas where it has interests.

India, Foreign Policy, United States, China, Washington, UN Resolution, Gaza, Hamas, Israeli Settlements, West Bank

With India wielding more influence in a multipolar world, its foreign policy is much discussed in Washington. India is happy to work with the United States to counterbalance China, but it will always act in its own national interest. In October, India abstained from a UN resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, as it did not contain any condemnation of Hamas. However, India voted for a UN resolution that condemned Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.