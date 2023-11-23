India's Foreign Policy: Balancing Act with the US

With India wielding more influence in a multipolar world, its foreign policy is much discussed in Washington. India is happy to work with the United States to counterbalance China, but it will always act in its own national interest. In October, India abstained from a UN resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, as it did not contain any condemnation of Hamas. However, India voted for a UN resolution that condemned Israeli settlements in the West Bank.





