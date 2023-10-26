India resumes issuing visas to Canadians after spat

People hold placards protesting the killing of Canadian Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar at a demonstration outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar, in the northern state of Punjab, India, on Sept 29, 2023.

Nijjar, who advocated the creation of a separate Sikh state carved out of India, was wanted by Indian authorities on charges of terrorism and conspiracy to commit murder. New Delhi expressed outrage, and reacted by taking countermeasures that included shutting down visa services for Canadians.

India's foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on Sunday insisted on increased security for India's missions in Canada. Canadian Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan welcomed the resumption, calling it"good news for Canadians". headtopics.com

Mr Sajjan recalled that"a Canadian was killed on Canadian soil" and he said India has yet to cooperate in the criminal investigation.New Delhi was about to revoke diplomatic immunity for all but 21 of Canada's diplomats and their families, forcing Ottawa to pull out the others.

Nijjar, who emigrated to Canada in 1997 and became a Canadian citizen in 2015, was shot and killed by two masked assailants in the parking lot of a Sikh temple near Vancouver in June.

