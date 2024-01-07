Independent Candidates in the Race to the Oval Office

Who are the independent candidates who don't belong to any major political party, and do they stand a chance in the race to the Oval Office? CNA explains. American voters head to the polls in November 2024 to elect the next US president. (File photo: AP/Patrick Semansky)“The 2024 campaign will be won by the nominee from the Democratic Party or the Republican Party.

Absent any unforeseen realistic circumstance, that will be Joe Biden and Donald Trump, respectively,” said Mr Steven Okun, CEO of APAC Advisors and senior advisor to geostrategic consultancy McLarty Associates. “Still, who will win could potentially come down to something totally outside their control – whether a third-party candidate, or multiple ones, could change the outcome in a given state.”Mr Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the millionaire nephew of late former president John F. Kennedy, is one of those mounting a challenge without the backing of a part





