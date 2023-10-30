'Incredibly, incredibly brave': Adele pays tribute to Matthew Perry during Las Vegas show

PHOTO: Instagram/Adele, Instagram/Matthew PerryAdele stopped her Las Vegas show to pay tribute to Matthew Perry as "incredibly, incredibly brave".

The singer, 35, is still performing her weekend residencies in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and at Saturday's (Oct 28) show told fans she had grown up watching him play Chandler Bing on Friends. Speaking just after the actor was found dead aged 54 in the hot tub at his Los Angeles home in a suspected drowning incident, Adele was seen in footage captured by fans saying: "It's always quite shocking when, especially someone that made you laugh, who brought so much joy to your life that you don't know — this what I find so strange."But there's something so… you feel so sad about it.

"But some of my favourite memories of when I was younger with my friends; and one of my friends, Andrew, when I was like 12 did the best Chandler impression and he would do it all the time to make us laugh, and if any of us were having a bad day or feeling low he would just pretend to be Chandler and I'll remember that character for the rest of my life. headtopics.com

"I remember visiting New York for the first time and going on a Friends tour, stuff like that, and was a really big part of my life and he was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety, which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave.

"And yeah, I just want to say how much I love what he did for all of us. Especially what he did for me.Adele is one of a flood of actors and stars who have paid tribute to Matthew, who said in his memoir his drink and drug addictions nearly left him dead. headtopics.com

Friends actor Matthew Perry dies at 54, found in hot tubLOS ANGELES – Matthew Perry, one of the stars of smash hit TV sitcom Friends, was found dead at his home Saturday, US media reported. He was 54. First responders found Perry unconscious in a hot tub at his house and were unable to revive him, law enforcement sources told... Read more ⮕

'Friends' star Matthew Perry dies of possible drowning at 54LOS ANGELES :Actor Matthew Perry, beloved star of the top-rated 1990s U.S. television sitcom "Friends" as the wise-cracking Chandler Bing, died on Saturday after apparently drowning in a hot tub. He was 54.The Los Angeles Times and TMZ. Read more ⮕

Fans flock to remember Friends star Matthew Perry in New YorkFans of the actor, known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom Friends, gathered outside the New York apartment building used in the show's filming. Read more ⮕

Friends star Matthew Perry dead at 54 from apparent drowningThe actor, who played Chandler Bing in the popular sitcom, was found in a jacuzzi at the home and no drugs were found at the scene. Read more ⮕

'Friends' star Matthew Perry, who struggled with substance abuse, dead at 54LOS ANGELES — Actor Matthew Perry, who gained fame in the 1990s as the wise-cracking Chandler Bing in the top-rated US television comedy "Friends" and chronicled his decades-long battle with substance abuse in a memoir last year, died on Saturday (Oct 28) at age 54. Read more ⮕

Friends star Matthew Perry, 54, found dead in hot tubLOS ANGELES - Actor Matthew Perry, who gained fame in the 1990s for his starring role in the hit US television comedy Friends, was found dead at age 54 on Saturday in a hot tub at a Los Angeles-area home, the Los Angeles Times and TMZ.com reported. Both news outlets cited unnamed law enforcement sources for their reports, which Reuters... Read more ⮕