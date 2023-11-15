HEAD TOPICS

Increasing Book Prices Lead to Rise in Second-Hand Textbook Usage

Seven out of 10 people are considering using second-hand textbooks due to increasing book prices and financial hardships, according to a survey conducted by FairPrice Group. The survey also revealed that using second-hand textbooks could save individuals between $100 to $299 a year. With the end of a two-year price freeze on government-approved books, parents have had to pay up to 7% more for textbooks this year. FairPrice Group has opened up donations for its annual Share-A-Textbook drive to provide free second-hand textbooks to students in Singapore.

Seven out of 10 people who took part in the Share-A-Textbook survey indicated that they are considering using second-hand textbooks due to increasing book prices and financial hardships. 57 per cent of respondents who took part in the survey conducted by FairPrice Group in September this year said that they could save between $100 to $299 a year by using second-hand textbooks.

With the end of a two-year price freeze on a list of government-approved books, parents of primary and secondary school students have had to pay up to 7 per cent more for textbooks this year. This is on top of other educational materials such as assessment books, revision guides and past exam papers which 86 per cent of respondents said they needed as well. FairPrice Group surveyed 283 people who mostly came from middle and upper-middle income households. 67 per cent were parents and 33 per cent were students. To provide free second-hand and Ministry of Education-approved textbooks to students in Singapore, FairPrice Group opened up donations for its annual Share-A-Textbook drive on Oct 3

