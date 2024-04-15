Increase in Youth Arrests for Sex Crimes Prompts Training Program

More than 470 youths aged 19 and below were arrested for sex crimes last year -- a 30% increase from 2022. As such, the authorities are looking at developing a resource package to train counsellors to recognise early signs of harmful behaviour. To improve care for victims, the police are partnering with students pursuing their Master's in Forensic Psychology at the Singapore University of Social Sciences. Claudia Lim reports.

