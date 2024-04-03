Income ceiling for Parent Provisional Housing Scheme to remain at $7,000: Indranee Rajah

The $7,000 household income ceiling for the Parent Provisional Housing Scheme (PPHS) will stay, said Second Minister for National Development Indranee Rajah in Parliament on Tuesday (April 2). She was responding to a parliamentary question from MP Louis Chua about whether the Ministry of National Development (MND) would consider raising the income ceiling for families using the PPHS (Open Market) Voucher to offset rent for a HDB flat or room on the open market.

But, Indranee added: "Households with incomes above $7,000 but have additional expenses due to exceptional circumstances such as medical expenses may approach the Housing Development Board (HDB) for help.The PPHS, launched in 2013, provides interim rental housing for families with an unfinished flat from HDB’s sale exercise

Open market rents have stayed broadly stable prior to the COVID-19 pandemic but have increased in the past three years due to unprecedented supply-side constraints and increased rental demand arising from COVID-19, said Second Minister for National Development Indranee Rajah.

