In pictures: Li Keqiang's decade as premier of China

Li Keqiang visits the Einstein Museum in Bern on May 25, 2013, during his first overseas trip as China's premier. (File photo: AFP/Peter Klaunzer)Li was the head of China's Cabinet under President Xi Jinping for a decade until he stepped down from all political positions in March.

Li Keqiang shakes hands with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on Jun 17, 2014. (File photo: AFP/Steve Parsons) Li Keqiang and Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, lean towards each other during a press conference at the Chancellery in Berlin on Oct 10, 2014. (File photo: AFP/Odd Andersen)

Li Keqiang waves after delivering a speech at a business summit in Seoul on Nov 1, 2015, as Park Geun-Hye, the president of South Korea, and Shinzo Abe, the Japanese prime minister, applaud. (File photo: AFP/Jung Yeon-je)

Li Keqiang shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting in Beijing on Jan 9, 2018. (File photo: AFP/Ludovic Marin) Li Keqiang shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on Sep 18, 2019. (File photo: AFP/Pavel Golovkin)

Li Keqiang shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 3rd Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Summit in Bangkok on Nov 4, 2019. (File photo: AFP/Manan Vatsyayana) Li Keqiang speaks with residents of a flood-hit area of Zhengzhou in Henan province on Aug 18, 2021. (File photo: AP/Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING: China's former Premier Li Keqiang died of a heart attack on Friday (Oct 27), just 10 months after retiring from a decade in office during which his reformist star had dimmed. He was 68.

