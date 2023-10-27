IN FOCUS: Meet the funeral director who quit teaching to comfort the bereaved

Funeral director Tan Xiaohui (right) and her father Tan Chee Tong preparing for a wake. (Photo: CNA/Raydza Rahman)

“He was always not around,” she said. “I don’t remember being comfortable spending time alone with my father because it used to be awkward.” The holiday stint ended, and she returned to the classroom. But two years later, Ms Tan, 32, took an unexpected turn in her career when she left teaching to join the funeral business.

He agreed, and as the years passed, gave over more of his time to death care work. He received payment only for funeral expenses, but otherwise gave freely of his time and energy. There are people who hold negative stereotypes of the funeral industry, but Mr Tan, a devout Buddhist, said he doesn’t concern himself with them.In her first stint working with her father, Ms Tan felt proud seeing him help families through their grief. But she still avoided mentioning his job to other people, including her friends, because of the stigma she felt around the occupation. headtopics.com

She spotted details in the woman’s wake and funeral that fell below her and her friend’s expectations. “That also let me realise that my dad has a standard in the industry that I was not aware of because it’s so hard to compare.”

She quit without telling her parents or lining up a job, and gave tuition while trying to figure out her next step.Funeral director Tan Xiaohui (right) and her father Tan Chee Tong standing at a wake they organised. (Photo: CNA/Raydza Rahman) headtopics.com

When that happens, she tells them to seize the remaining time and concentrate on spending it together – administrative matters can wait.A typical Singaporean Chinese wake lasts three or five days. Before that, the body must be sent for embalming, permits need to be obtained for the wake, slots need to be booked for cremation and interment of ashes, and the wake and funeral need to be organised.

