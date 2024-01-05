Importance of Cabin Safety Briefings for Air Travellers

Air travellers who take cabin safety briefings seriously are more likely to remain calm during an emergency. The key is getting the message across first, says CNA's Alison Jenner. Japan Airlines' A350 airplane on fire at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, Japan Jan 2, 2024.

(Photo: Reuters/Issei Kato)SINGAPORE: In my recent trips to Hong Kong and Thailand, I noticed my fellow passengers were engrossed in reading, catching up on sleep or looking at their personal devices as we prepared for take-off. Few seemed to pay attention to the cabin pre-flight safety demonstration. Even fewer still looked at the safety briefing card tucked in the seat pocket in front of them. In the wake of the Japan Airlines collision where”. Reports suggested it might have taken the crew just 18 minutes from the moment of collision to safely account for everyone off the plane. It's unclear how much time the actual evacuation was, but initial reports suggested it could have been completed as quickly as 90 seconds. The fire on the plane took more than six hours to extinguis





