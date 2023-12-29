As a child, my favourite pastime was looking out of my grandma’s bedroom window at trees, imagining a city of giants residing above their canopies. Indistinguishable from the clouds and sky, the giants could never be seen or heard — only felt. Whenever the branches swayed or the leaves rustled, I was convinced they were in motion. If anyone were to ask what sorts of things preoccupied me as a kid, trees and giants would be my unequivocal answer. Back then, I thought about them all the time.

My favourite pastime involved looking out of windows at trees and thinking about the giants residing above their canopies. I particularly loved the view from my grandma's bedroom window, where, from a height of five storeys, I was able to see the tops of the trees lining a footpath that led to a playground





