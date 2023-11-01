Illegal sexual enhancement, male vitality products make up 30% of online listings removed by HSA

The majority of the 4,681 listings removed from e-commerce and social media platforms in Singapore were lifestyle health products, said HSA on Tuesday. During the operation, HSA and local enforcement agencies also seized at the checkpoints some 60,372 illegal health products, including sexual enhancement products, sedatives, herbal supplements and pain management products.

Psychotherapeutic agents, such as antidepressants, were second at 19 per cent, followed by sex hormones and gastrointestinal medicines at 12 per cent. “The operation underlines the continuing need for a coordinated and global response against the threat posed by illicit medicines and transnational organized crime groups.”

Some of these products should be prescribed only by medical professionals and may lead to serious adverse effects if used incorrectly.

