'If you can't afford to eat, then don't eat': Customer claims dim sum stall staff shouted at him for asking for takeaway chilli

A dim sum stall customer asked for takeaway chilli sauce to go with his food, not expecting it to turn into a big thing.It happened at the $1.50 Dim Sum stall in the coffee shop at Block 555 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 in the evening of Oct 25."I requested another small plastic bag for some chilli sauce since I was taking away my food. The stall helper, a lady, repeatedly said no. The chilli could not be packed and could only be eaten as dine-in, she said.

"If I wanted the chilli to take away, I must purchase their canned chilli for $5.50. I said I needed only a little, but the girl aggressively shouted at me in Mandarin: 'If you can't afford to eat, then don't eat.' "

The Stomp contributor said another woman working at the stall pointed at the CCTV camera above their heads and threatened the Stomp contributor. "She said their boss was watching if I were to steal the chilli. I could not believe that I was being called a cheapskate."The $1.50 Dim Sum stall used to known as $1.30 Dim Sum until December last year when the stall reopened after renovations. headtopics.com

