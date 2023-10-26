Iconic Italian restaurant Valentino, where Lee Kuan Yew and Bhutan royals dined, closing in Dec

After nearly two decades of serving hearty Italian fare with a convivial ‘nonna’s’ touch, Ristorante Da Valentino is preparing tochef-owner Valentino Valtulina, 49, who opened his namesake restaurant 18 years ago in a residential area along Rifle Range Road with his Singaporean wife Patricia before relocating to its current location at The Grandstand in 2012.Since 2019, tenants of The Grandstand have been aware that the Bukit Timah site is scheduled for redevelopment for future housing.

A memorable visit by the late Lee Kuan Yew and his wife Kwa Geok Choo (chef Valentino pictured in white in middle).Over the years, Ristorante Da Valentino’s classic home-style fare, from meats and seafood to house-made pasta, has attracted a dedicated following. Many couples, families, politicians and celebrities alike have dined at the quaint 55-seater.

When asked about his most cherished moments from the past 18 years, Valentino had a ready response. “Obviously, cooking for Mr Lee Kuan Yew was the most remarkable. That was my most iconic moment,” he shares. The chef adds that the late Prime Minister enjoyed his meal at the restaurant’s previous Rifle Range Road location, though he could not recall what was served specifically.The current Grandstand location has also welcomed its share of notable patrons. headtopics.com

Fann Wong, a fan of the restaurant, has also visited multiple times with her family. So too celebs like Elvin Ng and Jeanette Aw, says the chef.Reservations “pretty much full” till Dec 24 Ristorante Da Valentino will be closing for good on Dec 24. If you haven’t secured a table yet, we recommend contacting the restaurant asap for your last chance to taste Valentino’s signature squid ink or lobster pasta and his mamma Alma’s slow-cooked chicken. “We’re pretty much full. We’ll try to accommodate as many people as possible but we won’t be adding more seats,” says the chef, who tells us the restaurant is already fully booked for its final week. Consider yourself warned.

