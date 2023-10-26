Iconic All Blacks prepare to exit stage left but no time for sentiment

He, along with veterans Dane Coles, Brodie Retallick, Aaron Smith and Sam Whitelock, will mark the end of an era with their final involvement with the All Blacks when they take on South Africa but in preparing for the Stade de France showdown they have swept aside any temptation for nostalgic reflection.

“We know that it’s the last game for some pretty iconic players but, quite frankly, we don't really want to talk too much about that. There will be time afterwards for that. Right now, the occasion in front of us is so exciting that we don't want to waste a day thinking about post game.”

Retallick and Smith will be going to play in Japan after the World Cup, Whitelock joins Pau in the French Top 14 and the 36-year-old Coles retires. He was overlooked for selection for a second successive week with Foster picking Samisoni Taukei’aho as back up hooker instead. Telling Coles he would not get another chance to play for the All Blacks was hard for the coach. headtopics.com

“That was a tough one, probably the toughest I've had as a coach,” said Foster on Thursday. “How did he take it? The way I would have expected him to.” Asked how Smith had been doing in his final week with the team, Foster said of the 124-cap scrumhalf: “He’s been good, he’s preparing to play in a World Cup final and that takes 100 per cent of your attention and care of preparation.

"He's prepared well, he's excited ... he needs a tap on the head sometimes when he's too excited ... but that just means he's in a good place.” Foster himself is headed out of the door with Scott Robertson named as his successor after the tournament in France.For Retallick, who has 108 caps, the chance to end his All Blacks career in a World Cup final was the ultimate."I was lucky enough to experience it in 2015 and to come here for my last game in the jersey and have the opportunity to go out there and actually win it again ... if you want to, you can call it a fairytale ending or whatever ... headtopics.com

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »

Polarising All Blacks boss Foster on verge of World Cup triumphUnderestimated and underappreciated, Ian Foster is one win away from becoming the fourth coach to deliver New Zealand a World Cup title but it would be a bittersweet triumph for a man long since judged unfit to carry on in the role. Read more ⮕

Iconic Italian restaurant Valentino, where Lee Kuan Yew and Bhutan royals dined, closing in Dec“The restaurant is my baby, I’ve had 18 good years with it and have to accept that it’s time to let it go,” says chef-owner Valentino Valtulina of his cult-fave eatery. Read more ⮕

Forget Twickenham’s record win for Boks, it’s this weekend that countsPRESLES COURCELLES, France : It was less than two months ago that South Africa inflicted a record 35-7 defeat on New Zealand but the result of that test in London will have no bearing on Saturday's Rugby World Cup final against the All Blacks, flanker Kwagga Smith said on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

'I never thought the day would come': Netizens reminisce over Tony Leung and Faye Wong's reunionNearly two decades after their last movie together, Hong Kong veteran actor Tony Leung and Chinese diva Faye Wong have reunited. Tony's wife, actress Carina Lau, uploaded a photo of the duo today (Oct 25) in a joint Instagram post with Tony. The iconic reunion comes 19 years after 2046, the 2004 film Tony and Faye starred in together. 'Long... Read more ⮕

Taiwanese star Michelle Chen trips on dress and falls on stage at Macau gigA lesson on how to fall and get up again… twice. Read more ⮕

Singaporean directors Anthony Chen and Boo Junfeng are on the 60th Golden Horse Awards judging panelChen will be part of the Final Stage jury while Boo will be part of both the Final Stage and Shortlist juries. Read more ⮕