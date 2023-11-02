'I was hearing voices in my head': Young woman shares how she's seeking help and preparing herself to return to workforce

Academic stress had gotten the better of her, said the young woman who attempted suicide in her dormitory. Afiqah told AsiaOne that she felt 'spirits' around her during that time. "When I was sleeping, the spirit would be on my body... there was also this demonic voice screaming in my head. I was so scared."After working for about a year, she quit her job as a relief teacher. Afiqah tried to look for other jobs as the symptoms continued to trouble her.

In October 2022, she was given the opportunity to operate a push cart at IMH, which she felt helped to push her out of her comfort zone. "Sometimes they have their own problems, some of them have dementia while others are depressed, but I realised that I am quite empathetic so I can talk to them and make them feel better," Afiqah shared.With the help of treatment and medication, Afiqah now feels she's in a much better place, and she's ready to return to the workforce.

"I am concerned, because I am always afraid that I will have a relapse, how will I hold my job then?"

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.