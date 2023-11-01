'I miss my family a lot. I miss my son': Kim Lim on the sacrifices she has made to build her beauty empire

Being recognised for her brand is a sign and a timely reminder that she’s on the right path, and her hard work is paying off. “There’s external help, but there’s only so much that can be done because ageing is normal. We cannot change that, but maybe we can slow down the process. It’s more about feeling the best at any age and it’s most important to age gracefully,” she continues.I used to be bullied in school because I was ugly and fat

Kim’s dad was initially doubtful as to whether her passion project would really take off. It was only after watching her for a year that he started to acknowledge her efforts.that much is clear as day. Her voice brimming with pride, she tells us her goal to “set the new standard for beauty”.“I’m always very curious about how amazing can be. For example, a nose thread lift at Illumia can make one’s nose higher than getting an actual nose job.

However, Kim also acknowledges that she is at a point where her business is expanding and there’s no option to “U-turn”. She believes it’s good for Kyden to see her working so he learns that things don’t come easy, similar to how her dad taught her to work for the things she wants.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

INDEPENDENTSG: Jamus Lim helps family get birth certificates for their stillborn twin babiesThe MP said that the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority is now issuing commemorative birth certificates for stillborn babies and tells grieving parents that this is possible

Source: IndependentSG | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Hin Leong’s O.K. Lim testifies: Ex-PA was responsible for negotiations with clients, banksThe PA previously testified that she took instructions to create false documents for a deal that did not take place. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

THE STRAITS TIMES: Hin Leong’s O.K. Lim testifies: Ex-personal assistant responsible for negotiations with clients, banksThe PA previously testified that she took instructions to create false documents for a deal that did not take place. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Hin Leong founder OK Lim testifies in cheating, forgery trial about how he came to dabble in oilExplaining the family business, OK Lim said there were multiple related firms, and that if one company needed funds, another would send the money over, like "our left pocket and right pocket".

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Tree bark and ketchup made of bananas: Darren Lim tries unexpected fare in new documentary Wartime FoodFor most of us, ketchup is a red sauce made of tomatoes. However, local actor-host Darren Lim had an interesting finding while filming the new documentary Wartime Food — ketchup made of bananas. In a report by Lianhe Zaobao today (Oct 30), the 51-year-old shared his fascination. He said: 'I have been to the Philippines many times, and would dip...

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Police Coast Guard superintendent fined $2,500 for drink drivingLim Tswi-Tsen was also disqualified from driving for two years, with effect from Oct 26. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕