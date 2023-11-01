'I'm glad I didn't give up': Woman beats terminal cancer, survives 3 relapses in 10 years

But the symptoms persisted for over a month, till it hindered her performance of simple day-to-day activities. That was when she knew she had to see a doctor.She went to see a traditional chinese medicine physician, who told her she needed immediate medical attention. "The doctor pulled down my lower eyelid and told me I had to go to the hospital immediately."

Despite the devastating news, the usually positive Mei Yu quickly gathered her emotions and adopted a "solution-focused" approach to her diagnosis. She underwent six weeks of chemotherapy, which caused her to lose her appetite as well as her hair."I told myself that I had to have strength in order to fight the cancer. So even though I couldn't stomach much and would vomit after eating, I still ate.""Hair will grow.

Among her siblings, only her eldest sister was found to be a suitable bone marrow donor. But Mei Yu refused, describing her sister as "the least healthy" of her siblings and "smallest in size". Upon referral to another doctor, Mei Yu underwent a different type of immunotherapy treatment for three months and successfully beat the cancer.She described how her tumultuous journey in the past 10 years has given her a new lease on life, giving credit to her religious faith as well as family and friends for their support.20% of patients suffer multiple relapses: Doctor

He added that if the cancer had already spread to other parts of the body, there is a 10 to 20 per cent chance of the patient suffering multiple relapses.

